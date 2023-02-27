Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alaska Air Group worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

