IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in IDEX by 1,277.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX opened at $224.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Mizuho boosted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

