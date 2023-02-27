Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys New Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,944,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,815,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,310,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.4 %

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $148.60 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average of $147.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

