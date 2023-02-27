PDT Partners LLC Sells 14,732 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 477,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 52,587 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 802.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 444,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cytek Biosciences

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $207,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,966,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,695,726.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $207,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,966,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,695,726.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $34,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,989 shares of company stock worth $1,460,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $11.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,116.00 and a beta of 0.26. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $16.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Cytek Biosciences Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

