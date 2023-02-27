Cibc World Markets Corp Has $240,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,489,000 after buying an additional 82,698 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after buying an additional 901,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Clorox Trading Up 0.5 %

CLX stock opened at $154.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.87. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

