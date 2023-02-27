Ergoteles LLC Sells 11,760 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

