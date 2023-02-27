Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $105.74 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $105.74 million and $8.73 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002168 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001051 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000616 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00012669 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000144 BTC.
About Creditcoin
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 208,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
