Tangible Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.22 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $31.22 million and $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tangible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00423458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,701.69 or 0.28623004 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tangible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tangible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.