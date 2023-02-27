FlatQube Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,406.57 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. FlatQube has a market cap of $42.14 million and $3,406.57 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00012054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FlatQube alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00423458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,701.69 or 0.28623004 BTC.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.85312377 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,604.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlatQube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlatQube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.