JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $300.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $291.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.32.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

