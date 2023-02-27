Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

ATSG stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,371,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,480,000 after acquiring an additional 543,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,370,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 267,110 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,976,000 after buying an additional 225,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.