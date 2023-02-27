Robert W. Baird Increases Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $76.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BECN. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

BECN opened at $65.27 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

