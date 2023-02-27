Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Limestone Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limestone Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $6,419,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $4,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 67,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

