Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

CDXS opened at $4.73 on Monday. Codexis has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $310.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $229,283.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 823,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,213 shares of company stock valued at $657,323 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 75.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 42,933 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 132.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

