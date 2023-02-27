Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $26.30 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

