Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Oppenheimer

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 253.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FULC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 56.1 %

FULC opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $294.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at $150,926,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,923,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,926,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

