Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of LUNR opened at $24.00 on Monday. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $136.00.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

