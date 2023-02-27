Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday.
Personalis Trading Down 7.2 %
Personalis stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Personalis has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $137.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.53.
Personalis Company Profile
Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
