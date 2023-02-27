Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis Trading Down 7.2 %

Personalis stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Personalis has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $137.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

Personalis Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 149,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 263,211 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,161,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 50,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,013,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 86,947 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.