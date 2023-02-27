Mizuho Trims Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Target Price to $37.00

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Stock Performance

Kinetik stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

In other news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,135,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $811,000.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.