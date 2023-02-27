MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNKD. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $5.41 on Monday. MannKind has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.65.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in MannKind by 277.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MannKind during the third quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the third quarter worth $42,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

