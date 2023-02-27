Oppenheimer Boosts Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $300.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MDGL. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.1 %

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $276.20 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $315.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). On average, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total value of $1,919,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,489 shares of company stock worth $20,414,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

