NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) PT Raised to $115.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NTES opened at $78.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 25.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

