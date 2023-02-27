NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) PT Raised to $115.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.24% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.
NetEase Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of NTES opened at $78.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.
