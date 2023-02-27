McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Issue $1.52 Quarterly Dividend

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.52 per share by the fast-food giant on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. McDonald’s has a payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $11.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

MCD stock opened at $263.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.55. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,923 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

