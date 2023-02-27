Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3938 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.44.
