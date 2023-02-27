Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $13.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $339.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.99. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.32.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.