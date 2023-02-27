First Financial Bancorp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. First Financial Bancorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,398.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading

