Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Trimmed by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.53 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $152.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

