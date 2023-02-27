Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS opened at $112.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

