Allstate Corp Has $794,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $83.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

