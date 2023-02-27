Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Garmin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $98.30 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $121.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

