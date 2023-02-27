Allstate Corp Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Allstate Corp reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 28,210 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in HP by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.22 on Monday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48.

HP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

