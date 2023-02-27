Allstate Corp Sells 20,102 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,102 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Newmont by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64,723 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -407.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

