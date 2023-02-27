Allstate Corp Has $830,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 122,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,612,303.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,398,960.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 2.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $76.67 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

