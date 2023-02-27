Armstrong World Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Armstrong World Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Armstrong World Industries has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $79.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zelman & Associates cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

