Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 1,615.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,955 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.41% of RenaissanceRe worth $25,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $210.91 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.39 and a 200 day moving average of $170.49.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -5.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

