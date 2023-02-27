Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,458 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,116,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 242.7% during the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $235.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

