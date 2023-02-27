Eaton Vance Management Purchases 2,291 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of Eversource Energy worth $28,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

ES opened at $77.38 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

