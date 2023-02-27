Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,801 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.75% of nCino worth $28,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 36.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of nCino by 682.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $55.40.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,882,439.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on nCino to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

