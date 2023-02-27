Eaton Vance Management Has $28.50 Million Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in HEICO were worth $28,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $174.87 on Monday. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $177.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.88 and a 200-day moving average of $158.76.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $609.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 18,908 shares valued at $2,984,088. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEI. Benchmark raised their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.75.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

