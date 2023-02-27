Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,909 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.22% of Match Group worth $29,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after acquiring an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 263.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 765,087 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Match Group by 116.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,136,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,250,000 after purchasing an additional 610,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,040,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,610,000 after purchasing an additional 566,569 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $41.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

