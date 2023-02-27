Eaton Vance Management Sells 7,142 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $30,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $291.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.11. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $440.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

