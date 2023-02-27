PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.21% of PerkinElmer worth $31,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.8% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PerkinElmer Stock Down 2.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on PKI. StockNews.com cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

PKI opened at $125.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $184.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.09.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

