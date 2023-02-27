Eaton Vance Management Buys 18,777 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $364.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.77. The company has a market cap of $271.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

