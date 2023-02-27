Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS.

Chemed Trading Up 3.7 %

Chemed stock opened at $529.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.16. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $534.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chemed by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,531 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,939 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

