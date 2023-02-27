Eaton Vance Management Trims Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,491 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.04% of Visteon worth $31,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

Shares of VC opened at $164.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.10. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $168.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

