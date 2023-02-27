Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1,054.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading

