Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.
Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NOG stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.00. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30.
Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
