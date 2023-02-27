MX TOKEN Price Reaches $1.36 on Major Exchanges (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One MX TOKEN token can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00005791 BTC on major exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $135.52 million and $1.83 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00423458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,701.69 or 0.28623004 BTC.

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

