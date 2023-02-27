Suku (SUKU) One Day Volume Hits $630,970.02

Suku (SUKU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Suku has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and approximately $630,970.02 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Suku token can currently be bought for about $0.0721 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Suku alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00423458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,701.69 or 0.28623004 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.