Walken (WLKN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.42 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Walken has a total market capitalization of $13.42 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Walken has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00423458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,701.69 or 0.28623004 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.